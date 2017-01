Wyoming Highway 28, also known as South Pass, is currently closed due to winter conditions. WYDOT reports US 287 / WY 789 is closed all the way to Farson. We'll update this post as we learn more. Some other roads around the county, including Hwy 789 between Riverton and Lander, are being reported as "slick" or "slick in spots." Click here to see the latest road closure map from WYDOT.



Photo: Screen shots via WYDOT website.