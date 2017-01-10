What's Happening this week: Empty Bowls fundraiser, Midvale Ice Fishing Derby, Fat Tire Bike Demo and more

Midvale Ice Fishing Derby 2016 photo

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's what's happening around the county this week. If we missed a great event, email us the details to tips@county10.com and we'll add it to the list.





Tuesday, January 10

RIVERTON - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.



SHOSHONI - Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at 5:00 p.m. for First grade teacher, Jess Linnan, who is experiencing some health issues. Please dine with us in support of Jess and her family. This will be just prior to the Math Counts Family Night at the Elementary School.

SHOSHONI - Math Counts Family Night at 6:00 p.m. Shoshoni Elementary invites you to our Math Counts Family Night on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:00 in the evening, including a dessert bar! Teachers will share grade level math: big ideas, vocabulary, and activities to play at home. The focus will be grade level learning targets, math fluencies you child will learn, how to use resources to support your child's learning, and engaging math activities for you and your student to do at home.

RIVERTON - Riverton City Council work session at 7 PM in City Council Chambers.

LANDER - Lander City Council meeting at 6:30 PM at City Hall. Public Comment period begins at 6:30 PM.





Friday, January 13

OCEAN LAKE - The Sixth Annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby is happening Jan. 13 - 15 at Ocean Lake. Half of entry fees and all cash donations go to the family of 6-year-old Titon Fritz medical expenses and travel to Salt Lake for cancer treatments. Cash prize and trophies. Sign up at Midvale Store. Fishing starts Friday at Noon. Last weigh-in by 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Food served at 3PM



Saturday, January 14

LANDER - Lander, WY - The Lander Care & Share Food Bank has scheduled their Empty Bowls "Soup 'n More" fundraiser for January 14, 5-7 p.m. at the Lander Senior Center. Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger and was created by The Imagine Render Group. The basic premise is simple: Potters and other craftspeople paint or create soup bowls. Guests are invited to a meal of Soup’n More. In exchange for the ticket price, guests are asked to select and keep a bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. The money raised is donated to the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.





Sunday, January 15

DUBOIS - On Sunday, January 15th at from 10 am – 2 pm, DART (Dubois), Teton Mountain Bike Tours (Jackson) & The Bike Mill (Lander) will host Fat Tire Bike Demo Day at Deception Creek/Falls Campground Winter Trail near Dubois, WY. Both TMBT and The Bike Mill will provide fat tire demo bikes for anyone interested in riding the Deception Creek/Falls Campground Winter Trail. This event, hosted by three organizations representing riders throughout Fremont and Teton Counties, will showcase new fat tire bikes, as well as winter trail grooming provided by DART. Have your own bike already? Bring it, ride and hang out! For more info and directions: https://www.smore.com/df1gb

