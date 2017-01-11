Avalanche Warning in Effect for Togwotee area

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Togwotee, Teton and Greys regions.

Affected areas include Northwest Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park, Togwotee Pass Area and the following ranges: Teton, Snake River, Salt River, Wyoming, west slope of the Wind Rivers. Mountainous areas of southeast Idaho including the Webster, Preuss, Caribou, Snake River and Big Hole Ranges.

The reason is stated as heavy snowfall and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions. Very large and destructive avalanches are certain in many areas.

In addition, avalanche danger is extreme in the Teton and Greys regions and high in the Togwotee region.

According to the avalanche statement, "An avalanche warning has been issued by the Bridger-Teton National Forest Avalanche Center until 5 AM Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation triggered an avalanche early this morning in the Twin Slides avalanche path that crossed the highway. Large and destructive avalanches are certain in some areas. Avoid all avalanche terrain."