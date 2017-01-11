BREAKING: Fire at South Federal Inn; Road blocked in both directions

UPDATE at 11:27 p.m.: Authorities have blocked Federal Blvd in both directions due to the structure fire at the South Federal Inn. Washington, Adams and Jefferson are also all closed at Federal. These roads are open to travel, but not accessible from Federal.

UPDATE at 11:15 a.m.: There is a fire at the South Federal Inn in Riverton. Federal Blvd. is blocked in both directions. Initial reports indicate everyone was evacuated. The fire appears to be in the north end of the building in several rooms. RPD Captain Eric Murphy said the fire started in a room on the end (possibly the boiler room). He said the fire spread to at least one room quickly before the rest of the motel was evacuated.

Details are scarce at this time, but we're hearing reports of a structure fire on South Federal Blvd. in Riverton. The latest report indicates everyone has been evacuated. Traffic is being rerouted at Federal and Monroe and we're hearing Jefferson and Federal is also being blocked. We'll update this post as soon as more information becomes available.

h/t Josh McFarland

h/t Araceli Vargas

Taken at 11:55 a.m.

Taken at 11:56 a.m.



