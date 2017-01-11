Federal Blvd blocked in both directions due to fire

h/t Araceli Vargas

Authorities have blocked Federal Blvd in both directions due to the structure fire at the South Federal Inn. Washington, Adams and Jefferson are also all closed at Federal. These roads are open to travel, but not accessible from Federal.

Initial reports indicate everyone was evacuated. The fire appears to be in the north end of the building in several rooms. RPD Captain Eric Murphy said the fire started in a room on the end (possibly the boiler room). He said the fire spread to at least one room quickly before the rest of the motel was evacuated.



