Mayor Del McOmie (right) swears in LVFD's new Fire Chief Michael Coyne

(Lander, Wyo.) - At last night's City Council meeting Mayor Del McOmie swore in the new Lander Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Chief Michael Coyne.

Michael has been with the LVFD for two years and for the past year has served as Assistant Chief and Captain.

Outgoing Fire Chief Eric Siwik served as LVFD Fire Chief for the past four years. Council member Dick Hudson thanked him for his service during last night's council meeting.

Congratulations, Michael!