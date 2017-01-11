Men arrested at Ocean Lake did not commit crime involving young girl

In September, we reported that three men had been arrested for Public Intoxication and Interference with a Peace Officer near Ocean Lake. According to the press release written by Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee, Phillip Chiles, Russell Naef and Lawrence Jolly, all from Riverton, had allegedly made contact with a 7-year-old girl during the incident.



"No crime was ever committed other than public intoxication and interference," said Fremont County Attorney Pat Lebrun. "None of us were born yesterday, we all have children, myself included and when you have three drunks in a van, loitering, and offering a child a pop, we are going to investigate. And that’s what we did and it turns out, other than stupidity, there was no evil a foot.”

Chiles was arrested as an Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Highway. Both Naef and Jolly were taken into custody for Interference with a Peace Officer.