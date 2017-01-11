Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Marland Underwood, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Derrald Antelope, 53, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

Bud Berry, 33, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication and Interference. According to RPD Captain Eric Murphy Berry ran from officers.









Fremont County Sheriff's Office

William Anderson, 37, Lander, Probation and Parole / Arrest and Hold and Resisting Arrest. The Fremont County Sheriff's report states the following: "Probation and Parole requested assistance with obtaining a breathalyzer on the subject. The test was positive and they asked that [FCSO] take him into custody. Anderson resisted arrest verbally and refused to be placed into custody. After a short period of time he was forcefully taken into custody without further incident and additionally charged with Resisting Arrest."

James Arthur, 50, Riverton, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.

Sarah Evans, 34, Lander, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Joshua Robinson, 24, Lander, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Shane Wesaw, 41, Fort Washakie, Probation and Parole / Arrest and Hold.

Vincent Yellowbear, 55, Riverton, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.





Lander Police Department

A 31-year-old female of Lander was cited for stop sign violation.

John Patton, 28, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant and cited for possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron Schucker, 30, Lander, Arrested for DUI and cited for failure to maintain lane.







