Riverton Council considers ducks within city limits

Ducks. h/t Max Pixel via Creative Commons

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton City Council discussed ducks at last night's work session meeting. The question at hand was whether or not to pursue the topic of allowing ducks within city limits.

Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield shared with Council that in 2013 the City Council adopted an ordinance allowing chickens within the Riverton City limits if certain requirements are met including no roosters.

Butterfield said there have been a few incidents where residents have requested ducks to be on their premise for either the purpose of a pet or consumption of eggs.

City staff members have researched the topic of ducks within city limits. Through this research, Butterfield highlighted a few things he encouraged the Council to consider:

Type of nuisance that may or may not come with water fowls



Space restrictions



Climate



Consider predator impacts



The mess



The difference between males and females



The positives

Council member Larsen spoke from experience and as he's raised goats, chickens and ducks. "Are we just talking about ducks or are we talking about geese too?" he asked. Butterfield said those are details the staff would need to work out before bringing anything official to the Council.

Council Member Sean Peterson recommended staff look into updating the current chicken ordinance to allow ducks. "We could simply amend the chicken ordinance for people interested in having ducks," he said.

Council Member Tim Hancock recommended that the ordinance include a neighbor's approval.

Council Member Mike Bailey said he's like the ordinance to be broad enough to include other small personal animals, such as rabbits. "We don't want to be back here again next year talking about updating the ordinance for rabbits," he said.

Mayor Lars Baker gave staff permission to pursue this issue further. Butterfield and other staff members will prepare an ordinance for the Council at an upcoming business meeting.

Watch the entire meeting and hear the discussion below. The duck conversation begins around 1:24:10.







