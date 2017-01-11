RPD responds to multiple falls; Urges caution on ice

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department is urging folks to use extra caution when walking outside this week. "We've seen an influx in "fall" calls this week due to all the ice in town," said RPD Captain Eric Murphy.

On Tuesday, January 10th the Riverton Police Department responded to three fall calls. The first was for a 68-year-old individual who fell at 816 N Federal Blvd. The second call was for a 85-year-old individual who fell at 777 N 2 St. West. And the third call was for a 69-year-old individual who fell at 501 E Main St. All individuals are reported to be OK.



