SageWest Lander back in full capacity after May flood event

(Lander, Wyo.) - SageWest Lander is back up and running in full capacity after the May flood event that impacted the Lander campus. SageWest Health Care Interim CEO Tracie Stratton spoke about the flood event and the renovations that were completed at this morning's LEADER meeting at Lander Valley Regional Hospital.

"The flood was devastating to our Lander facility," she said. "We had to take care of several service lines, scale back and correct rooms with water damage. It's been a slow and steady process but we're happy to announce that as of December 28, 2016 we got our last service line (rehab unit) re-opened."

She explained everything on the Lander campus is open and fully functional. "All the services we had prior to the flood event are back up and running now," she added. "It's great to start 2017 with everything in full capacity."