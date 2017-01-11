Update: Fire spread through attic; One person evacuated

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Fire Chief Scott Walters confirmed with County 10 that the fire at the South Federal Inn motel began in the room closest to South Federal Blvd. At this time he cannot confirm what was in that room.

Chief Walters said the fire spread in the attic all the way through the building to the other end. Most of the damage inside is focused in the front part of the building. He said one person was successfully evacuated due to the fire.

The manager of the motel said he is confident everyone got out ok, but he hasn't had a chance to check the most damaged rooms.

At this time, there is no estimated time of the re-opening of Federal Blvd.

Read our initial report here.

Read the road closure report here.



