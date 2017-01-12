Former Walmart Greeter Convicted of Child Sex Crime

Delbert Kenneth Schierkolk booking photo

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - 73-year-old Delbert Kenneth Schierkolk of Fremont County pleaded guilty this morning to one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Judge Norman E. Young sentenced him this morning to 18-20 years in prison.

According to court documents Schierkolk sexually abused an 8-year-old girl at his residence on December 3, 2016. "We went into my bedroom in the house where I lived and we watched a movie," he told Judge Young this morning. "I partially undressed her, touched her and fondled her."

During today's hearing, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lebrun asked for the maximum sentence. "There is no greater expression of trust than the act of putting our children in someone else's care," he said. "The defendant has ruined the lives of the people who trusted him and we do not have room for people like that here."

Lebrun continued with a statement after the hearing. "This is a terrible crime, but justice was swift," he said. "This rapid prosecution was due to he hard work of Detective Ladd and the dedicated work of others at the Riverton Police Department."

The child's stepdad gave an impact statement during today's hearing. "This man has caused wounds to our daughter and family that will take years to heal," he said. "The girl she was before and the girl she has become now are almost polar opposites. I plead the court hold the defendant 100 percent accountable, and I believe he is a danger to society."

Schierkolk, a Walmart greeter at the time of this incident, expressed remorse this morning. "What I did was wrong and I'm ashamed of myself," he said. "I apologize for any hurt I've caused."

Judge Young accepted his guilty plea. Schierkolk was given credit for his pre-sentence confinement (40 days) towards his 18-20 year sentence.



