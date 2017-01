h/t Shane Mathill

According to multiple reports, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be delaying the decision on whether or not to delist grizzly bears for up to six more months. An Associated Press story being circulated quoted a USFWS official as saying the delay was largely due to the agency receiving more than 650,000 public comments. The delisting consideration process began in early 2016. We'll report more as it becomes available.