Lander residents: Your water and other bills are rising

The Lander City Council accepted the final version of fee changes at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

1. Final Fee Changes for Water Utility rates effective December 31, 2016 (these changes will be effective in for the January billing cycle). Note: Rates in bold are rate changes. Rates crossed out are previous rates. Read more here.

Other fee changes include the following below (strikeouts include previous rates). Some quick takeaways include:



Burn permit is now $50



Cemetery lot fees have increased



Weed & Pest mowing/spraying fees have increased.





