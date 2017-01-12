Motel residents displaced after fire at S. Federal Inn; Cause under investigation

h/t Josh McFarland

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Riverton Fire Chief Scott Walters said the cause of yesterday's fire at the S. Federal Inn is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Riverton Fire Department. He said the fire displaced everyone who was staying at the motel because they shut off the gas and power, but he was almost certain everyone had a place to go. Chief Walters said 7 people were directly affected by the fire but he wasn't sure how many other people were staying at the motel and required to leave. Chief Walters delivered information about Red Cross assistance today. There were no injuries, but the motel manager and firefighters did report smoke inhalation.

"Everyone came together yesterday including the firefighters, Riverton Police Department and EMS," said Chief Walters. "Everyone did a fantastic job."

BACKGROUND

Yesterday at 10:53 a.m. the Riverton Fire Department was paged to a fire at the South Federal Inn. According to Chief Walters the fire began in the room closest to South Federal Blvd. Chief Walters said the fire spread in the attic all the way through the building to the other end. Most of the damage inside was focused in the front part of the building. He said one person was successfully evacuated. Federal Blvd was closed in both directions for a few hours. Click here to read more background and see additional photos of the fire.