Quality patient care and recruitment top priorities for SageWest this year

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - SageWest Health Care Interim CEO Tracie Stratton spoke about SageWest's top priorities for 2017 at yesterday's LEADER meeting at SageWest Health Care.

"We are doing many great things at SageWest and are looking forward to some excellent opportunities for 2017," she said. "We would like to put SageWest back on the map as a quality healthcare facility in central Wyoming, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Stratton outlined SageWest's top three priorities for the year as follows:

1. Recruitment- Stratton said SageWest would like to recruit additional physician specialists to better serve our communities’ needs. As of yesterday, they received a signed contract from an orthopedic surgeon who will start before September 1, 2017. They're also currently recruiting other specialty positions such as a neurologist, urologist and a physical medicine and rehabilitation.

2. Decrease transfers - Stratton said they are working hard to decrease the number of patients being transferred out of SageWest's facilities. "We are honored to serve our communities and are committed to making sure our patients have access to the services they need so we can keep them here for care," she said. Specialist availability, education and/or additional staffing are two ways SageWest is looking to address this.

3. Re-introduce SageWest - "We will be working hard to re-establish trust within the community," Stratton said. "We know this doesn't happen overnight, and it takes time, but we're looking forward to serving our friends, neighbors and family members in 2017."

Chief Nursing Officer Sherrill Sorensen also spoke this morning about the positive partnership between SageWest and the Central Wyoming College nursing program. "We work very closely with the nursing students and have implemented a 12-week orientation program that helps them transition from student life into real-world nursing," she said. Recently, SageWest hired 12 of the 27 nursing graduates from CWC, and they're all still employed and doing well at SageWest, Sherrill noted.