Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Jacob Lujan, 36, Riverton, Arrested for Failure to Appear Warrant.

Sarah Runningshield, 60, Lander, DUI.

Colleen Willow, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Enroe Jealous, 29, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Ruth Sunrhodes, 34, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant and Shoplifting.

Paloma Warren, 20, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant and Shoplifting.



Fremont County Sheriff's Office

James Finley, 19, Riverton, Domestic Violence Unlawful Contact Arrest Warrant.



Lander Police Department

The LPD arrest report was unavailable at this time. We'll have yesterday's arrests/citations in Friday's dispatch report.



