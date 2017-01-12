Recent deaths in Fremont County: Bowlsby, McFadden, Green, Burks

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Anoree “Kay” Bowlsby, 74, of Riverton, died at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Sunday, January 8, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the United Methodist Church will Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating. A reception will follow at the United Methodist Fellowship Hall. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be held in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Tim McFadden of Riverton died at his home on Monday, January 9, 2017. He had battled cancer for several months. He was 66. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow at Riverton Elks Lodge BPOE 1693. Read the full obituary here.

Richard “Dick” Green, 78, of Riverton died at his home on Thursday, January 5, 2017. As were his wishes he has been cremated and no services will be held. Read the full obituary here.

Patsy Joan Burks, 87, of Lander, passed away on January 5, 2017 at Westward Heights. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 27th at Westward Heights located at 150 Caring Way in Lander. A second Memorial service in Texas will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Online Condolence Guestbook www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com.



