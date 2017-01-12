Senator Eli Bebout Sworn in as Wyoming Senate President

Senator Eli Bebout being sworn in as President of the Wyoming Senate today. h/t Majority of the Wyoming State Legislature

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) This week Riverton Senator Eli Bebout, 70, was sworn in as the President of the Wyoming Senate.

Senator Bebout is the first Wyoming Legislator to serve as both Speaker of the House and President of the Senate. In his opening remarks, Senator Bebout stressed the need for the legislature to come together with a unifying sense of purpose and get to work for the people of Wyoming.

Excerpts from Bebout's opening remarks are as follows:

"As your President, I want to lead by example, with civility, fairness, hard work and dedication."

"Above all, we will work for the people of Wyoming while supporting and upholding the tradition of this institution."

"During the flush times, we made smart, strategic investments in our infrastructure, schools and people. But we also saved and invested wisely."

"Over the past six years, we worked diligently with our Governor to control the growth of government and save funds for the day our boom went bust. It was that conservative, thoughtful planning that will allow us to address the challenges we face today."

"We clearly have our work in front of us. The best thing we can do, before we start raising taxes, is to have a serious discussion about spending in government and K-12 education."

"We have no choice but to live within our means. We need to grow and create jobs, jobs, jobs. To do that we must improve infrastructure, diversify our economy, responsibly develop our minerals and add value to our mineral wealth, grown tourism and sustain a vibrant ag economy."

"We are working with Governor Mead on an exciting new economic development initiative, ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversification For Wyoming), which will establish a select group of talented public and private sector leaders from local economic groups, the private sector, the legislature and government to recommend new approaches and develop new strategies to create jobs and grow our economy."

BACKGROUND

President Bebout is a graduate of Shoshoni High School and the University of Wyoming. President Bebout served as the 55th Wyoming Speaker of the House from 1999-2001.

Among the leadership positions President Bebout has held over his distinguished service are:

2017-2018 PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE



2015-2016 SENATE MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER



2013-2014 SENATE VICE PRESIDENT



1999-2000 SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE



1997-1998 HOUSE MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER



1993-1994 HOUSE MINORITY WHIP





