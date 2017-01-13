5 spectacular Wolf Moon snaps over County 10

h/t Bill Sincavage of Dubois

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The first full moon of 2017 was spectacular. The "Wolf Moon" also known as the Hay Moon, Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or Mead Moon in the Southern Hemisphere was in full effect January 11th / January 12th.

Thanks to several awesome County 10 readers, here are five beautiful photos of the Wolf Moon over Fremont County.

1. "Good morning! Picture of the Wind River Mts and the beautiful moon." h/t Chanda Leah

2. "My son Drew Conard took this picture of the Wolf Moon, a few hours ago." h/t Janet Skaggs Conard

3. Taken by Heidi Knowles near Kinnear and Pavillion.

4. h/t Bill Sincavage of Dubois

5. The Wolf Moon Wane over the Wind River Mountains .... poetry in photography. h/t Karl Brauneis





