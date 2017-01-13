How our cities prioritize snow plow efforts

Snow plow on Cascade St. in Lander

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - With a few recent snow storms blanketing the cities of Riverton and Lander, we asked our Public Works Directors to clarify how each city prioritizes snow removal and the processes that are in place.

RIVERTON

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said while each storm is different, the city first works on clearing the transportation network. It then focuses on picking up plowed snow from the sides of streets and the center of downtown Main Street. Top priorities for plowing are as follows:

Main arterial roads such as Main St. and Federal Blvd.



Collector roads which serve as moderate-capacity roads leading to arterial roads.



Hills



School Zones



Other streets



Regular snow removal hours are from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., however if snow needs to be removed after regular hours or on a holiday, the Riverton Police Department dispatches crews and work begins on the above priority streets.

"We received a record amount of snow over Christmas this year," Butterfield noted. "Our streets crews, helped by sanitation, parks, treatment plant, and collection & distribution employees, worked both on Christmas Day and the federal holiday on Monday."

Butterfield estimated the City of Riverton has approximately 26.5 centerline miles of streets to plow with only three plow trucks. The city also has two trucks dedicated to salting intersections, hills and school zones. At times it can take salting trucks 4-6 hours just to work these areas. "It's also storm dependent," he added. "Our processes may change depending on the storm."

Butterfield added the Public Works Department welcomes any feedback and can be reached at 307-856-2227.





LANDER

Lander City Engineer/Public Works Director Lance Hopkin also noted while each storm is unique, the city's top priority is emergency routes which is often completed through a combined effort with WYDOT. The next priority is main highways out of town as well as hospital and airport routes. The city then focuses on plowing school bus routes as well as streets surrounding the schools. The city then focuses on arterials, especially hills that are difficult to access such as Harmony Hill and McDougall. Finally, all other streets are plowed.

"Our procedures depend on the storm," said Hopkin. "If we get 3-4 inches after getting through the top few priorities, we'll start over at priority #1."

Hopkin said residents can assist the city by moving their cars off of the streets. The City of Lander has been posting in the evenings on their facebook page which streets they're going to be plowing the next day.

Hopkin noted if people are having issues with their street, they can contact public works or the street department. "We like hearing that feedback," he said.

Lander Public Works phone - 307-332-3956