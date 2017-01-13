Lander Council renews 26 liquor licenses

The Lander City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved and renewed 26 liquor licenses around town with little discussion. No concerns were raised by the public or by Police Chief Bob Cecrle about any of the businesses.
The businesses that had licenses renewed are:
- Bar & Grill #1 El Sol De Mexico, 453 Main St.
- Club #3 Elks Lodge, 492 Main St.
- Club #4 Lander Golf and Country Club, 1 Golf Course Drive
- Club #5 VFW, 11 Tweed Lane
- Microbrewery #1 Lander Brewing Co, 148 Main St.
- Resort #1 Inn at Lander, 260 Grand View
- Restaurant #1 China Garden, 162 N 6th St.
- Restaurant #2 Zanmai Sushi Rest, 140 N 7th St.
- Restaurant #4 Tony's Pizza, 637 Main St.
- Restaurant #6 Middle Fork, 351 Main St.
- Retail #13 Silver Spur, 1290 Main
- Retail #1 Safeway, 1165 Main St.
- Retail #10 Hitching Rack - This liquor license will be sold and there will be a public hearing about it on Jan. 24th.
- Retail #11 Maverick Motel, 808 Main St.
- Retail #12 Loaf & Jug, 195 Main
- Retail #14 Maverick Store, 135 E Main
- Retail #15 Pizza Hut, 670 E. Main
- Retail #16 Oxbow, 170 E. Main
- Retail #17 Cowfish, 148 Main
- Retail #2 Melody Liquors, 405 Main
- Retail #4 The Forge, 202 Main St.
- Retail #5 Mr. D's, 725 Main
- Retail #6 B&B, 692 Main
- Retail #7 Lander Bar, 126 Main
- Retail #8 One Stop Market, 8116 Hwy 789
- Retail #18 Old Town Investments