LVFD receives additional air packs through grant

Lander Volunteer Fire Dept. during a training. County 10 stock photo. h/t Jim Moore

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander City Council awarded the bid for the Lander Volunteer Fire Department to receive additional air packs through the federal Municipal Emergency Services grant. The grant awarded was in the amount of $238,428 and the City of Lander is responsible for only 5% ($11,921.40). The grant money came from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA. The bid for 35 new Air Packs was awarded to Municipal Emergency Services, completely replacing all existing air packs. LVFD now has 35 air packs which is 7 more than they currently have.

LVFD Administrator Nick Hudson said this is only the second time they've received this grant (last time was in 2004). "This is a big deal for us because air packs are one of our most important pieces of equipment," he said.