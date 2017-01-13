Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - (Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

There were no arrests or citations yesterday.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

A 44-year-old male of Ethete was issued a citation for battery after allegedly punching another male inmate in the face.









Lander Police Department

The LPD arrest report was unavailable at this time.



