What's Happening this weekend: Empty Bowls fundraiser, Midvale Ice Fishing Derby, Fat Tire Bike Demo and more

Empty Bowls Fundraiser. Back Row: Deb Britt, Donna Yost, Pam Spencer-Hockett, Carolyn Orr. Front Row: Majelle Lee, Shawna Pickinpaugh and Joy Jones. Not pictured: Cristin Zimmer

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening this weekend around Fremont County. If we missed a great event, email us information at tips@county10.com.







Friday, January 13

OCEAN LAKE - The Sixth Annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby is happening Jan. 13 - 15 at Ocean Lake. Half of entry fees and all cash donations go to the family of 6-year-old Titon Fritz medical expenses and travel to Salt Lake for cancer treatments. Cash prize and trophies. Sign up at Midvale Store. Fishing starts Friday at Noon. Last weigh-in by 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Food served at 3PM





Saturday, January 14

LANDER - Lander, WY - The Lander Care & Share Food Bank has scheduled their Empty Bowls "Soup 'n More" fundraiser for January 14, 5-7 p.m. at the Lander Senior Center. Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger and was created by The Imagine Render Group. The basic premise is simple: Potters and other craftspeople paint or create soup bowls. Guests are invited to a meal of Soup’n More. In exchange for the ticket price, guests are asked to select and keep a bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. The money raised is donated to the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.

OCEAN LAKE - The Sixth Annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby is happening Jan. 13 - 15 at Ocean Lake. Half of entry fees and all cash donations go to the family of 6-year-old Titon Fritz medical expenses and travel to Salt Lake for cancer treatments. Cash prize and trophies. Sign up at Midvale Store. Fishing starts Friday at Noon. Last weigh-in by 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Food served at 3PM.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.

LANDER - Come ring in the new year with the 307 Nerf Foam Flingers. Last war we saw four teams who were evenly matched. This war we will see if one of those teams comes out on top. We will have our Nerf war at the Lander High School Auxiliary Gym. Gear up, Rules, and Pictures will be from 12:00-1:00. Our first battle will start at 1:00. Looking forward to seeing you all there.





Sunday, January 15

DUBOIS - On Sunday, January 15th at from 10 am – 2 pm, DART (Dubois), Teton Mountain Bike Tours (Jackson) & The Bike Mill (Lander) will host Fat Tire Bike Demo Day at Deception Creek/Falls Campground Winter Trail near Dubois, WY. Both TMBT and The Bike Mill will provide fat tire demo bikes for anyone interested in riding the Deception Creek/Falls Campground Winter Trail. This event, hosted by three organizations representing riders throughout Fremont and Teton Counties, will showcase new fat tire bikes, as well as winter trail grooming provided by DART. Have your own bike already? Bring it, ride and hang out! For more info and directions: https://www.smore.com/df1gb

OCEAN LAKE - The Sixth Annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby is happening Jan. 13 - 15 at Ocean Lake. Half of entry fees and all cash donations go to the family of 6-year-old Titon Fritz medical expenses and travel to Salt Lake for cancer treatments. Cash prize and trophies. Sign up at Midvale Store. Fishing starts Friday at Noon. Last weigh-in by 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Food served at 3PM





Monday, January 16 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

RIVERTON - The City of Riverton along with students from Wyoming Indian High School and other county schools will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk on January 16th. They'll meet at 9:45 in Riverton City Park near the bandshell and walk to City Hall for speeches.