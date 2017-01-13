Woman charged with public welfare fraud

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - 36-year-old Danelle Jane Frances Friday has been charged with two felony counts involving public welfare fraud.

Count 1: Unlawfully Made False Statement to Obtain Public Welfare Benefits - a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.



- a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Count 2: Unlawfully Made False Statement to Obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits - A felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.



The affidavit states that Danelle Friday allegedly listed herself and her two children as the only members of her household on varying instances from 2008 - 2011.

"On August 4, 2011, Department of Family Services (DFS) learned that Friday was living with [a 43-year-old male]," the affidavit states. "The DFS Fraud and Recovery Unit sent a request to the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing requesting verification of the occupants at the address listed on all of the applications that had been submitted by [Friday]." Northern Arapaho Housing provided multiple documents that supported the conclusion that the 43-year-old male had lived with [Friday] throughout the years of applications submitted to DFS by the defendant, the affidavit states.

Court documents state the DFS Fraud and Recovery Unit received Income Verification from the man's employer and learned he was employed from 2003 through 2012. In addition, the residential address listed on the man's driver's license for consecutive years during this time period was that of Friday's which she allegedly submitted to DFS.

"On October 18, 2013 and October 23, 2013, the Fraud and Recovery Unit for DFS established four overpayment claims against the defendant for overpaid SNAP benefits totaling $15,575," the affidavit states. "On October 28, 2013 an Intake Specialist established two overpayment claims against the defendant for ineligible Medicaid Benefits paid on the defendant's behalf totaling $1,434.57. The man's salary was such that the defendant would not have been eligible for the amount of benefits the defendant received from the State of Wyoming. Had the defendant truthfully listed the man as a member of the household and entered his incomes on her multiple applications, she would not have been eligible for $17,009.57 in benefits from DFS."

Friday's bond is set at $5,000.