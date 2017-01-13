Your next challenge: biking in snow

A new kind of track has joined the Nordic skis and snowshoes in the Deception Creek Trail west of Dubois: fat bike tires.

Luke Schueneman was out there in the sunshine on Saturday, laying down the tire track in preparation for Fat Tire Demo Day next Sunday. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. on January 15, is sponsored by Dubois Area Recreation and Trails (DART), which grooms the Deception Creek and Falls Campground trails for lovers of non-motorized snow spots. There will be bikes available for anyone interested in trying them out on the snow.

The sport is “new but growing,” said Schueneman, who spoke as he wheeled his fat tire bike along the trail in the company of friends trekking on Nordic skis. He was there to lay the bike track, he said, adding that “the snow’s a little soft just now.”

It may seem counter-intuitive to ride a bike in deep snow, but Schueneman called it a great new way to go downhill in the wilderness in the winter. Bikers do need to wheel the bikes uphill, he said, but “that’s what it’s all about: the exercise.”

“And the scenery,” the author suggested.

“And the scenery,” he agreed. “That’s it for those of us who live here.”

The Deception Creek parking lot is on the south side of US Highway 26 heading toward Togwotee Pass, just beyond the Falls Creek Campground beyond the Brooks Lake turnoff.

h/t Lois Wingerson