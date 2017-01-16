Canadian band performs for students; Community concert tonight

The Bills, a Canadian Global Acoustic Roots Band performs at LVHS

(Lander, Wyo.) - What a treat for our local high school students! The Bills, a Canadian Global Acoustic Roots band performed for Lander Valley High School and Pathfinder students this afternoon during a 45 minute concert. The Bills are renowned for their instrumental virtuosity, lush vocal arrangements, evocative songwriting, and refreshing sound that defies boundaries and categorization. Take a listen below.

The concert was brought to LVHS by the Lander Community Concerts Association and the PALS program. PALS (Promoting Arts in Lander Schools) is a volunteer organization that brings the arts—including theater, music, literature, visual arts, dance, and opera—to Lander schools.

The Bills will be performing for the community tonight Monday, Jan. 16, 7 pm, at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium.





