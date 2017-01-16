Going to get a little bit warmer this week

This week Fremont County will get a little bit of a break from the cold weather we've been experiencing. Here's a look at the forecast ahead from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Lander: Expect patchy fog today, tonight, Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. The high today is expected to be 22, rising to 26 on Tuesday and then to 34 on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be 29. Most of the week will be partly sunny. Lows will remain in the teens for most of the week. As of this morning, there's no precipitation or intense wind forecast.

Riverton: Fremont County's biggest community will also experience patchy fog the next couple nights and mornings. It will also be colder than Lander, dipping down to -12 tonight. Tuesday's high will be 20, Wednesday's 26, Thursday's 29 and Friday 23. Lows will be in the single digits. It should be mostly sunny most of the week, once the fog clears.

Dubois: The next couple days will be a bit windy ranging from 14 to 21 mph, with gusts up to 29 mph possible. Today's high will be 28, Tuesday's 31, Wednesday's 38, Thursday's 35, and Friday's 31. Tonight's low will be 9, but the rest of the week will be in the teens to low 20s. There is a 20 percent chance of snow Thursday night, but the rest of the week is expected to be precipitation free.