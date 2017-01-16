Gourmet Catering blaze kept firefighters busy for more than seven hours

The cause of last night's fire at Gourmet Catering is still under investigation, Lander Volunteer Fire Administrator Nick Hudson said this morning.

Firefighters, law enforcement and EMS were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the business in an old home on the 600 block of Main Street for a possible fire, and they were there for more than seven hours. When they arrived there was smoke pouring out of the eaves all around the building.

Hudson said the main portion of the fire was in the rear of the building in the kitchen area. From there the fire spread throughout the attic of the old home. Hudson described the damage as "very extensive," and the structure is expected to be a total loss. A few hours after the initial knock-down, a couple hot spots flared up in the attic keeping the firefighters busy until the early morning hours.

There was no one in the building when the fire started, and throughout the fire fight no one was injured. Lander Rural firefighters assisted. Read our initial report here.

photos h/t Jim Moore



