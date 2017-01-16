LVFD recognizes longest serving officer

Rich Davey is retiring from Lieutenant and Department Treasurer after 28 years. h/t LVFD facebook page

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Volunteer Fire Department announced last week that Rich Davey, who had served as LVFD Lieutenant and Department Treasurer for the past 28 years, will step down from those positions. He'll still volunteer as firefighter with LVFD.

"We'd like to take a minute to thank our officers who served in 2016. A special thank you goes out to Rich Davey who has decided to step down after serving for the past 28 years as our lieutenant and department treasurer," the LVFD facebook post reads. "Rich has been the longest serving officer in LVFD history. The books are always balanced to the penny, and when you need someone to call it like he sees it, Rich has always been our guy. Thank you to Rich for all of your hard work over the years. It won't be the same seeing you without a blue helmet."

Josh Hahn and Keith Poston are stepping down after serving as LVFD training captains last year. "We appreciate all of the time you have both spent ensuring the LVFD stands ready when the call comes in," said LVFD. "Thanks to both of you for all you do."