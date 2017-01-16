Man flees from officers after crashing vehicle 

(Riverton, Wyo.) - On Saturday, January 14, 21-year-old Sterling Buffalomeat was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Without a License and Leaving the Scene of An Accident, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. he was allegedly operating a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and traveling eastbound on Webbwood Road at a high rate of speed. "The driver passed several vehicles and did not stop for the posted stop sign at North Smith Road," the Sheriff's report states. "The vehicle crossed the roadway and struck several jersey barriers at which point the driver fled from the area and was later located by law enforcement. The vehicle was reported stolen through the Riverton Police Department (it is unknown if they have charges pending). Buffalomeat was arrested and charged with DWUI, Leaving the Scene of An Accident and Driving Without A License."