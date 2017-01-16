MemoryMonday: Winter recreation circa 1900

"This shot from 1925 shows some Lander folks skating on a local pond. It's certainly cold enough today to keep the rink frozen!" - Pioneer Museum Lander

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We thank the Pioneer Museum of Lander and the Dubois Museum & Wind River Historical Center for sharing these great historic photos of winter recreation around Fremont County. Each photo below can also be seen (along with other awesome photos) on their facebook pages at the links above.

h/t Pioneer Museum Lander

Above: "This looks like Lander this morning, lots of snow on the ground and cold. These are two of the Tweed boys around 1900." - Pioneer Museum Lander

h/t Dubois Museum & Wind River Historical Center

"Great shot of snowmen and their builder on a ranch near Dubois, looks to be about 1920s." - Pioneer Museum Lander.

h/t Pioneer Museum Lander

"We don't know who this fellow is (we think the image is from the 1940s), but he caught a little one ice fishing on one of our local lakes or reservoirs." - Pioneer Museum Lander

h/t Pioneer Museum Lander

