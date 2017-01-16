MLK Day Walk and Rally in Riverton drew students and community members

Students, elected officials and community members marched in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jan. 16, 2017

(Riverton, Wyo.) – Over one hundred marchers, including students from the Wind River Indian Reservation, elected officials and the public at large joined in a march and rally today to remember Martin Luther King, Jr., and his non-violent campaign for racial equality. The State of Wyoming has chosen to observe today as Wyoming Equality Day.



The walk and rally has been held annually since 2003 when a white supremist group, the World Church of the Creator, announced plans to establish a headquarters in Riverton. That year over 700 marchers from throughout the community came together in a united front to oppose that plan, and the “church” never came here. Watch the walk below:





Riverton Mayor Lars Baker

Riverton Mayor Lars Baker said the City is grateful to be able to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and recognizing the efforts that he made. "Today is a day of recognition and equality," he said. "We're also thankful for the effort that has been made to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Riverton for many years. It's an important day for our community."

William Patrick Goggles, Director of the Northern Arapaho Tribe Housing Program said today is a day of reflection. "Martin Luther King Jr. was seeking equal justice and freedom for all Americans including African Americans, Native Americans, Mexican Americans and Asian Americans," Goggles said. "Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life so we could all experience that freedom and access to opportunity. We're able to march and express our ideas and ourselves as Native Americans on the Wind River Indian Reservation."



Several students also spoke and performed during today's program. A few 6th and 7th grade students sang the Star Spangled Banner and a group of 4th graders recited words from Chief Joseph. The Wyoming Indian High School drum group also performed during the ceremony. Watch their opening performance below. See other photos from today's event below.





Students marched with handmade signs.

MLK Jr. March 2017

The City Hall Council Chambers was standing room only during several speeches and performances.

Student speaker

William Patrick Goggles speaking to the crowd of students, elected officials and community members.

The drum group closes out the ceremony.

Students paid close attention during today's MLK Jr. program.



