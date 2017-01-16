MLK Jr., Equality Day March set for Monday morning in Riverton; All are invited

Martin Luther KIng, Jr. Day March (previous year photo).

The 2017 MLK, Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day march will be held Monday morning in Riverton. Tomorrow, Monday, January 16 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the United States, and Equality Day here in Wyoming, the City of RIverton along with students from Wyoming Indian High School and other county schools will host a Martin Luther King, Jr Walk on January 16th. The event begins at 9:45 a.m. in Riverton City Park near the bandshell. The group will walk to City Hall for speeches. The community is invited. #whatshappening