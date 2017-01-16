Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Taylor Brown, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Reckless Endangering.

RPD and DFS are investigating a male subject who had reportedly shot himself in the hand. No further information was available.

A 22-year-old female of Arapahoe and a 29-year-old male of Arapahoe were cited for shoplifting $165 in miscellaneous merchandise.

A 53-year-old female of Arapahoe was cited for stealing a $14 pair of boots from Walmart.

James Goodman, 23, St. Stephens, Arrested on Albany County Warrant.



Clowry means, 50, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication.



Ian Pine, 33, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Lisa Headley, 40, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Brittney Sleeper, 25, Riverton, DUI.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Sterling Buffalomeat, 21, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Without a License, Leaving the Scene of An Accident. Read more here.



Lander Police Department

The Lander Police Department has not yet released the weekend arrest/citation report.







