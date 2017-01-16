What we know about the Gourmet Catering fire

At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Lander Volunteer Firefighters and Police were called to the 600 block of Main Street for a fire in the Gourmet Catering building.

Upon arrival, smoke was pouring out of the bottom of the roof in spots all around the old home's exterior, seemingly coming from the attic. Firefighters worked to ventilate the home from the outside and spent much of the effort inside. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for the firefighting effort. It is unclear as of this story (6:20 p.m.) when Main will be reopened, but Lincoln and Garfield are easy detours.

We'll report more as it becomes available.



