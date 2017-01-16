What's Happening this week: MLK Jr. March, Taste of Lander, Business After Hours and more!

Past year's Taste of Lander (The Middle Fork crew with their evening-winning menu. Photo provided by Deborah Ellis).

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's what's happening around Fremont County this week.





Monday, January 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RIVERTON - The 2017 MLK, Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day march will be held Monday morning in Riverton. Tomorrow, Monday, January 16 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the United States, and Equality Day here in Wyoming, the City of RIverton along with students from Wyoming Indian High School and other county schools will host a Martin Luther King, Jr Walk on January 16th. The event begins at 9:45 a.m. in Riverton City Park near the bandshell. The group will walk to City Hall for speeches. The community is invited.

LANDER - Meeting to discuss the Lander Women's March at the Lander Library at 6 p.m.The Women's March of Central Wyoming will be held in Lander on Saturday, January 21st. More details in Saturday's list of events below.





Tuesday, January 17

RIVERTON - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.



HUDSON - Gina Clingerman of the BLM Lander Field Office will present "A Fortuitous Find: How an Isolated Resource Sent Me to England. A rare find in the Copper Mountains outside of Shoshoni connects to the heart of the industrial revolution in Sheffield, England. Program is Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Hudson Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. Free.





Thursday, January 19

LANDER - Business After Hours on Thursday, January 19, 5:30-7:30 pm, at ALCHEMY, an artists' cooperative/320 Studio & Snow Deep Design, 320 Main St., Lander. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy refreshments and visit/network with fellow business owners, friends and neighbors!





Saturday, January 21

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!

LANDER - Everyone is invited to come and watch Romeo et Juliette live on screen at the Lander Library, Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:55 am. Enjoy the show HD live from the Metropolitan Opera. Donations at the door: $5 student, $10 adult.

LANDER - Fremont Symphony Orchestra's Mid-Winter Musicale & Mingle Share: Everyone is invited to attend Fremont Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Mid-Winter Musicale and Mingle” fund raiser on Saturday, January 21, 3 pm at the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Members from FSO will perform the 7th annual concert of solos and small ensembles. The musical program for this concert is an interesting mix from members of the Brass, Woodwind and String Sections of the orchestra. The Concert will be followed by a reception hosted by the FSO members. Come join us for some great music, food and wonderful friendship. Admission is by donation at the door. Your donation helps the FSO continue to bring you wonderful soloists from around the country, and provide the community with excellent quality classical and pops music, so please come to support FSO. We greatly appreciate whatever you can afford to donate toward this wonderful Orchestra.

LANDER - 6th annual Taste of Lander! This year's event will feature food from:

Catholic College Catering



Cowfish



Deka-Guy Hee



Fred Groenke



Hitching Rack



Kai Espresso



Lander Bake Shop



Lick Skillet Catering



The Middle Fork



The Summit Restaurant



Zanmai Sushi

The Taste of Lander is Saturday, January 21, 6- 8:30 pm at the Inn at Lander. This event sells out, so please don't count on tickets at the door. Instead, get yours at the Lander Bake Shop or Lander Pet Connection (open noon - 2:00 daily). Tickets are $50 each and include food prepared by 10 of Lander's restaurants and caterers, beer and wine, and the chance to support Lander's only brick and mortar non-profit animal rescue!

LANDER - Lander Women's March. The Womens March of Central Wyoming will be held in Lander on Saturday, January 21st. We will meet on the courthouse lawn in Lander at 11 am for speeches and last minute information, then we will march to Centennial Park where we will rally till about 2 pm. The march is open to anyone of any political party or gender.





