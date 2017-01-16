What's Happening & What's Not Happening Today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Previous year photo of MLK Jr. Walk in Riverton

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are some events and closures around the county today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:



RIVERTON - The 2017 MLK, Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day march will be held Monday morning in Riverton. On Monday, January 16 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the United States, and Equality Day here in Wyoming, the City of RIverton along with students from Wyoming Indian High School and other county schools will host a Martin Luther King, Jr Walk on January 16th. The event begins at 9:45 a.m. in Riverton City Park near the bandshell. The group will walk to City Hall for speeches. The community is invited.



ETHETE - Red Cross to install smoke alarms on Wind River Indian Reservation on Martin Luther King Day. Volunteer installers are still needed. On Monday, January 16, the American Red Cross of Wyoming will be working with local partner organizations and other volunteers to install smoke alarms in more than 100 homes on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The Home Fire Campaign is part of a national Red Cross program to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.

CENTRAL WYOMING COLLEGE - The CWC campus will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King/Equality day.

POST OFFICES: All post offices are closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Are we missing any events or closures? Email us at tips@county10.com.



