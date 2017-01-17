2016 was Riverton's second wettest year on record

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The National Weather Service Office in Riverton recently released its 2016 climate summaries for Riverton and Lander. While not terribly surprising, it sure is fun to take a look back at last year's weather events and records set.
RIVERTON
- Annual: 2nd wettest year on record (1918-2016) with 181 percent of normal precipitation, 4th snowiest year on record with 166 percent of normal snowfall, 11th warmest year on record.
- Seasonal: Wettest Spring (March, April, May) on record with 9.11 inches of precipitation, shattering the old record in 1971 by 1.25 inches.
- Monthly Temperatures: 8th warmest March (tie), 3rd warmest June, 8th warmest November on record.
- Monthly Precipitation: 8th wettest January (tie), 2nd wettest March, wettest April, 10th wettest September, 2nd wettest December on record.
- Monthly Snowfall: Snowiest March, 6th snowiest December on record (snowiest Christmas Day on record with 6.5 inches).
LANDER
- Annual - 10th warmest year on record (period of record 1892-2016, 125 years), 3rd wettest year on record with 149 percent of normal precipitation, 77 percent of normal annual snowfall, peak gust of 73 mph on October 17th.
- Seasonal: Wettest Spring (March, April, May) on record.
- Daily Temperature Records: 5 record highs and zero record lows during the year.
- Monthly Temperatures: 4th warmest June, 9th warmest February on record.
- Monthly Precipitation: Wettest March, 10th wettest April and driest July (tie) on record.
- Monthly Snowfall: 8th snowiest March on record.
- White Christmas: 6th highest snowfall total on Christmas Day with 2.9". 19 Christmas days on 125 years of record with measurable snowfall.
