Empty Bowls Event Raises Record Funds

Empty Bowls event 2017. h/t Audrey Krise

(Lander, Wyo.) - This past weekend the Lander Care & Share Food Bank hosted its Empty Bowls "Soup 'n More" fundraiser at the Lander Senior Center. It was a huge success as they served soup to a sold out crowd and raised more money this year than ever - nearly $5,000.

"Thank you Lander Community for a great turn out Saturday night at The Lander Care & Share Food Bank’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser," said event coordinator Audrey Krise. "We sold out and raised more money this year than ever before. Thanks!"





About Empty Bowls:

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger and was created by The Imagine Render Group. Potters and other craftspeople paint or create soup bowls. Guests are invited to a meal of Soup’n More. In exchange for the ticket price, guests are asked to select and keep a bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. The money raised is donated to the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.



All photos: h/t Audrey Krise