Family of bigfoot creatures spotted on Yellowstone webcam?

Screen shot from Bahinko's youtube video.

A youtube user who goes by the name of Bahinko uploaded a youtube video from one of Yellowstone National Park’s webcams, and some believe it shows up to six bigfoot-like creatures in the background. The video, which claims to show footage from Christmas Day 2016, was uploaded January 5, 2017. Watch it below (the best view of the possible creatures comes in at about 4:18). Beware, there's some adult language in the video.

"My biggest fear is that because of the poor quality nobody will watch it or think it could be important," Bahinko said in the video description. "Sure the video is awful and blurry but look at it a couple of times and you realize it is still good enough to make out what is happening. You can see them interacting with each other using hand gestures pointing out things in the distance and even patting one another on the back."



Some people think the video is quite compelling. "Very compelling! It makes sense that something like this was caught on the park's live webcam, because it was Christmas day, and most people were preoccupied with their holiday festivities," said one user in the comments.

Others aren't buying it. "Sorry, but blurry footage is always the case with these paranormal videos. I don't buy it," another user said.

This isn't the first reported sighting of a bigfoot family in Yellowstone. Click here to learn about previous year "sightings."







