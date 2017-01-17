First ever heroin overdose death in county raises concern from officials

h/t Evdokimov Maxim/shutterstock

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has issued a public health warning concerning the use and availability of illegal drugs in the county, specifically, Heroin. Autopsy and toxicology confirmed that on December 19th, 2016, a 27 year old male from Dubois died of an overdose of Heroin and Fentanyl. This is the first ever recorded death in Fremont County that was directly caused by Heroin.



A dramatic rise in Heroin deaths has been seen in the last few years in other parts of the United States, and has made its presence known in eastern Wyoming for some time. "One local death from this drug is one too many," said Fremont County Coroner Mark Statmoen.