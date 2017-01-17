Is your engine running? Because it's actually illegal

First, we should say up front that the chances of actually getting a ticket for one of these offenses is remote.

Recently we found out from Riverton Police Department Captain Eric Murphy that leaving your car running while unattended is actually a violation of Wyoming state law. Murphy said he believes the intent of the law is mainly to protect people from car thieves. "In the 19 years I've been with RPD we've never cited someone for warming up their vehicle," he stated. "This law is really about trying to prevent car thefts."

Murphy added officers realize that due to weather conditions, people often will leave their car running while they're not sitting in it. The recent below-freezing temperatures is a good example. We'd all rather risk getting a ticket than getting frostbite waiting for our cars to heat up.

"This State Statute is an obscure, seldom enforced statute," commented Lander Police Department Chief Cecrle. "It is also difficult to enforce due to the elements and definitions that must be proven in court. It does not apply in a persons’ driveway. Violating this statute may lead to severe consequences such as stolen vehicles, civil liability, bodily injury and death. This statute may be more about traffic safety than 'idling.'"

Some people may even leave their car running in the summer, as well. Whether that's to leave the air conditioning running for a pet in extreme heat, there is a chance (especially if you forget to put on your parking brake,) your parked car could start to roll out of park and cause damage or injury.

Of course, that's also possible if your engine isn't running. Which is why the "requirements before leaving motor vehicle unattended" include language about setting your car's parking brake while on a grade.

When we started looking in to statutes about parked cars, we found that 31-5-216 under traffic highway regulations also states that it's illegal to start a car if you're not able to move it with "reasonable safety." It stands to reason that anyone who pulls off the side of the highway should always be careful of oncoming, as one woman from Daniel found out last month.

So, though it's good to familiarize yourself with Wyoming statutes, don't worry, you're probably not going to go to jail for warming up the engine in the morning before work.