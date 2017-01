The Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers played hard last night against the Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) Lancers. However, EWC came out on top with a final score of 85-73.

"The girls played extremely hard and it was a great team effort," said Rustler Coach Swartz. "We had a season high of five in double figures. We shot the ball really well and rebounded well. We kind of just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter."

Below are the box scores from last night's game.