Recent deaths in Fremont County: McDowell-Phillips, Roberts, Harnsberger

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths around Fremont County.

Leslie McDowell-Phillips, 61, of Riverton, died at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Riverton Elks Club. Read the full obituary here.

Edward Roberts, 58 of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away on January 7, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at the Shoshoni Senior Center, at 214 East 2nd Street, on Sunday, January 29th 2017 at 1:00pm. Read the full obituary here.



Laura Eileen Harnsberger, 60, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on January 15, 2017. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 21st at the Wyoming Life Resource Center Chapel; burial will occur in Hudson, Wyoming at a later date. Read the full obituary here.

