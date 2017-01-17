Red Cross and volunteers install smoke alarms in 91 homes on the Wind River Reservation

Assembled volunteers ready to head out to work.

(Wind River Indian Reservation) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Red Cross of Wyoming teamed with volunteers from the Wind River Indian Reservation and Fremont County to install smoke alarms on the Reservation. The event was sponsored by Red Cross of Wyoming to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.



Nineteen volunteers from the Reservation and surrounding areas, including Foster Grandparents of Fremont County, and Retired and Senior Volunteers Program, joined Emergency Manager Harvey Spoonhunter and volunteers from Red Cross of Wyoming to install free smoke alarms in 91 homes on the Reservation.

The Home Fire Campaign is part of a national Red Cross push to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. Home fires are the number one disaster responded to by the Red Cross, and smoke alarms have proved to be effective in helping to save lives.

Central Wyoming Foster Grandparents were a part of the Red Cross Smoke Alarm campaign on the Reservation. Left to Right: Jeannie Portlock FGP, sitting- Irene Houser FGP, Carol Burrell FGP , Board Member – Linda Bebout, Doug Bebout Volunteer, Gailee Stillman FGP, Billie Jo Santee FGP Director. h/t Billie Jo Santee



Volunteer George Rooney installing a smoke alarm.



