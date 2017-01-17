Riverton Council to consider multiple airport resolutions tonight

The Riverton City Council meets tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers. Among other items on the agenda are several resolutions involving the Riverton Airport. View the full agenda below.

1) Call to order.

2) Pledge of Allegiance.

3) Invocation.

4) Roll Call - Ward I: Kyle Larson, Sean Peterson, Ward II: Lee Martinez, Holly Jibben, Ward III: Mike Bailey, Tim Hancock

5) Declaration of a quorum.

6) Approval of the Agenda.

7) Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments.

8) Consent Agenda:

Approval of the Minutes – January 3, 2017 Regular Council Meeting. (Exhibit pg. 2)



Approval of the Minutes – January 10, 2017 Work Session Council Meeting. (Exhibit pg. 4)



Approval of the Minutes – January 17, 2017 Finance Committee Meeting.



Approval of the Finance Committee Recommendations – January 17, 2017.



Approval of the Municipal Court Report for the Month of December 2016. (Exhibit pg. 5)



9) Public Hearing and Consideration of Transfer of Location of Retail Liquor License: Mrs. Skidmore, Inc. (Exhibit pg. 6)

10) Fix Our Roads Citizen’s Committee (FORCC) Selection

11) ‘R’ Recreation Update

12) Resolution No. 1348: Airport Snow Removal Equipment Grant (Exhibit pg. 11)

13) Resolution No. 1349: Airport Improvement Program (AIP) 43 General Aviation Apron Design (Exhibit pg. 11)

14) Resolution No. 1350: Airport Improvement Program (AIP) 44 Signage Project (Exhibit pg. 11)

15) Runway 1/19 Pavement Marking Conditional Grant Approval (Exhibit pg. 16)



Reports and Comments:

16) Council Committee Reports and Council Members’ Roundtable.

17) City Administrator’s Report.

18) Mayor’s Comments.

19) Executive Session – if needed.

20) Adjourn.