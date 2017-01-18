A parent's worst nightmare: students' winter travel to and from UW

h/t Creative Commons/Greg Younger

(Wyoming) - "It's dangerous, it's a mess and it's a parent's worst nightmare." - Blaine Stafford of Riverton said of students traveling the roads to and from UW.



On November 27, 2016 the community of Fremont County tragically lost 19-year-old Ryon Countryman of Hudson who was killed in a crash on Wyoming State Highway 487. Ryon was reportedly traveling back to UW with another classmate after Thanksgiving break. Wyoming Highway Patrol reported driver inexperience and road conditions due to the weather as possible contributing factors in this crash. Later that evening, WYDOT closed the highway due to winter conditions.

The crash left our community with many unanswered questions. When should students stay off the roads? What is WYDOT's policy for closing roads? Can students miss class due to poor winter driving conditions? What can parents do to prevent another tragic accident?

With classes resuming next week on January 23 and residence halls opening up in just a few short days (January 20), many students will be on the road back to campus. We gleaned thoughts from parents, WYDOT and the University of Wyoming on the topic of students driving to and from school in the wintertime.





PARENTS

Blaine Stafford of Riverton currently has children attending UW and said as a parent those roads are scary. She makes sure her children do not travel alone on those roads in the wintertime. "They must caravan with others and leave in plenty of time to get across Elk Mountain in the daylight," she said.

"I tell my kids 'slow and steady wins the race' and 'never let a semi truck driver force you to go faster than you feel comfortable,'" she added. "After losing [Countryman] I hope we all take into consideration no school degree, class, or professor is worth risking your life."

Another local parent Karl Brauneis took similar precautions when his three children attended UW. He and his wife typically required their children to take the Medicine Bow route to avoid the dangerous semi traffic that's typically experienced on I-80.

"It's hair raising for parents," Brauneis said. He also mentioned there were times when his kids simply would not travel back because the weather was so bad. "It was a matter of one extra day and it was worth it," he said.



UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING

The University of Wyoming will authorize an excused absence for incidents involving weather related closures and no unnecessary travel warnings. Office Associate, Sr. Sandy Clinton said if the roads are closed or posted as no unnecessary travel students will be excused, given the student provides proper documentation of the incident.

All authorized absences can be requested online using an electronic form through the Dean of Students website. Click here to visit the website and learn more about how students can request an authorized absence.



WYDOT

Five years ago WYDOT implemented variable speed limits on many Wyoming roads which has helped limit crashes, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers said. WYDOT has multiple tools for the community to check road conditions, including WYDOT's website, Smart Phone app, calling 511 and checking webcams around the state which can give folks a good picture of road conditions ahead.

Beers said WYDOT tries to keep roads open for as long as possible but it's weather and incident dependent. The most common reasons for closing roads is wind, crashes, visibility, and plows being unable to keep up with a storm's demand, he noted.

"Since we try to keep our roads open for as long as possible, it requires folks to slow down," Beers said. "When it's snowing and blowing we all need to drive for the conditions of the road, and that means slow way down."

Beers recommends students take the following precautions when driving to and from UW:

Check road conditions before leaving (see links above)



Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle with warm supplies, food and water.



Buckle up



Limit distractions



Focus on driving, and only driving



Beers is also a parent of children who attend UW. On multiple occasions he has required his kids to stay an extra day at UW before coming home due to poor weather conditions. "Those trips aren't worth it when you're risking your life," he said. "If the weather is bad and you don't have to go then stay another day. Human life is too precious and everyone needs to think of that when they're behind the wheel."



